WAGER, KENNETH ROSS September 3, 1933 – June 7, 2020 It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kenneth Ross. He will be forever missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Allison, as well as his family and many friends. He was a member of the Friendship Lodge #729 G.L.C. Those who knew him well will miss his sense of humour, kindness and generosity. We hope that everyone will spend time recalling fond and humourous memories of him. Due to the current situation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store