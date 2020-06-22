KENNETH ROSS WAGER
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAGER, KENNETH ROSS September 3, 1933 – June 7, 2020 It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kenneth Ross. He will be forever missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Allison, as well as his family and many friends. He was a member of the Friendship Lodge #729 G.L.C. Those who knew him well will miss his sense of humour, kindness and generosity. We hope that everyone will spend time recalling fond and humourous memories of him. Due to the current situation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved