JAMIESON, KENNETH ROY In his 63rd year, Ken passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Essa Township, Ontario. Dearly loved son of the late William and Shirley Jamieson, brother of Frances (Roland Skrastins, Peter, Emily and Olivia) and Patricia Fabok (Ivor, Michelle and Nicola). Sincere thanks to Community Living Association for South Simcoe (CLASS), Julia Robson and the staff at Cumberland residence for the wonderful care and companionship provided to Ken over the last several years. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of Ken to CLASS at www.class.on.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019