LE PAGE, KENNETH RUSSEL It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving husband of Joan Patricia Le Page. Cherished father of Susan Richardson (Grant), Linda Le Page, Carolyn Le Page (Jen) and William Le Page (Teresa). Proudest grandfather to Justin (Genna), Jordan (Melinda), Kodie, Christopher, Shannon, Taylor, William, Carley and Kyle. Great-grandfather to Graydon. Kenneth will be missed by many relatives and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of his loving caregivers, who spent countless hours by his side. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.) on Thursday, June 6th, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. A Christian Burial Mass will take place at the funeral home within the Chapel of St. Joseph at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019