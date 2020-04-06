Home

TAYLOR, KENNETH At his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in his 86th year. Beloved husband to Donna Taylor. Dear brother of Allen Taylor and the late Elspeth Geir. Ken will be missed by his nieces, nephews, and their families. A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation, as expressions of sympathy, and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon, at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2020
