KENNETH THOMAS RAYNER
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAYNER, KENNETH THOMAS January 21, 1941 - April 14, 2020 It is with great sadness that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of Kenneth Thomas Rayner on April 14, 2020. Tom, as he was known, was in his 80th year and the devoted husband and best friend to Noreen (nee Thomson) for more than 55 years, father to Ken (Odete) and Kristin Ponte (Tony), loving grandfather to Samantha, Camryn, Noah and Megan and brother to Colin Rayner (Raleigh Hill). Tom was predeceased by his father Ken, mother Jessie (nee Duncan), and brothers, Barry and Jim. Tom was an educator with the Toronto District School Board for over 30 years. He truly loved and enjoyed the opportunity to provide hundreds of children with direction and guidance. As a principal at the public schools of Maurice Cody, Lord Lansdowne and Annette, Tom endeared himself to the children by learning and remembering all their names, an extraordinary feat. He was a meticulous organizer, during his working life and in retirement. An incredibly active member of Thornhill Presbyterian Church, Toronto Choristers and formerly of the Toronto Queensmen Male Chorus, Tom's leadership and management contributions have made a profound, positive lasting impact. Tom and Noreen, over the past 25 years together, extensively explored Europe, South America and the Caribbean. They were most proud of being 4 star Mariners with Holland America Cruise Lines and made many wonderful friends with fellow guests and staff on every trip. Tom was the consummate socialite who felt comfortable striking up a conversation with anyone and would welcome any opportunity to share proud stories of his beloved grandchildren. Gardens and planters at their home and favourite getaway on Four Mile Lake, will greatly miss his care and attention. Tom and Noreen were avid walkers and could be seen in the morning and evenings strolling around their neighbourhood. The Toronto Blue Jays will miss one of their most loyal fans. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a point in the future, when all those who loved him can gather together in person. God's choir in heaven has a new tenor. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Thornhill Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved