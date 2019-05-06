VERGE, KENNETH February 13, 1952 - April 26, 2019 It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Kenneth Osmond Verge. Ken "Cowboy" in his 68th year passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 following his short unexpected battle with cancer. He was the very proud father to his daughter Teagan Giddings-Verge and grandfather to Gabriel Duke. He will be greatly missed by his entire family who stayed at his side every day until his passing. A memorial of Ken's life will be celebrated with family in private.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 6, 2019