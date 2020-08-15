DYBA, Kenneth Walter May 9, 1942 - July 6, 2020 Ken was a devoted son, loving brother, doting uncle, loyal friend, and Sheltie dog lover, as well as a Canadian author, playwright, actor, stage director, and archivist. Ken was born on May 9, 1942 in the coal mining town of Nordegg, Alberta to immigrant Polish parents. At the age of seven, the family moved to Calgary where he was raised and completed his schooling. He attended Western Canada High School where, as a devotee of the renowned drama teacher, director and producer Dr. Betty Mitchell, he honed his love for all things theatre. Following graduation Ken continued to study with Dr. Mitchell, producing and directing plays as part of Workshop 14, one of the country's finest amateur theatre companies. Ken was part of the amalgamation of Workshop 14 with MAC 14 which later, under his artistic stewardship, became Theatre Calgary, Calgary's first professional theatre company. Ken worked at the Calgary Herald as a news reporter, feature writer, and book reviewer before moving to Toronto in 1980. He worked at the CBC Radio Archives for eleven years before leaving to devote himself more fully to his writing projects and other aspects of Canadian theatre. Ken's body of published work includes: the novels Sister Roxy, Lucifer and Lucinda, and The Long and Glorious Weekend of Raymond and Bingo Oblough; a biography of his drama mentor Dr. Betty Mitchell; the stage plays The Sun Runner and Lilly, Alta., which is based on his birthplace of Nordegg and is his best known work; and numerous short stories and one-act plays. Among the awards he received are the Alberta Achievement Award (twice) and the Ford of Canada Achievement Award. Ken quietly slipped away on July 6th. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Stefania, siblings Stella and Chester, and Sheltie dogs Lilly and Gracie. He is survived by his niece Christine Baribeau and great-nephew Tyler Brown, both of Vancouver, as well as many cherished friends. Ken was empathic and encouraging to his friends and family. His sharp mind, keen wit, biting sense of humour, descriptive flourish with words, and rich resonating voice will be greatly missed. The family offers heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Kensington Hospice for their tender care of Ken during his last days. Due to Covid-19 virus concerns there will be a written Celebration of Life. Those who would like to share a memory of Ken are asked to email it to RememberingKen@shaw.ca or mail a typed copy to Remembering Ken, 3490 Dartmoor Place, Vancouver, BC, V5S 4G3. The submission deadline is September 30th. To receive a copy of the finished booklet, send your name and full mailing address either to the email or street address.



