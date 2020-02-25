|
WATSON, Kenneth Peacefully at Bendale Acres on February 23, 2020. after a long battle with Huntington's. Survived by his sister Marlene, son David, daughter-in-law Cathy, daughter Linda, and grandchildren Diana (David Molinski), Julia (Kevin Coutu), Natalie, and great-grandson Jack Kenneth Jan Molinski. Kenneth was predeceased by his wife Barbara, and sister Carol. Special thanks to all the third-floor caregivers at Bendale Acres. Kenneth was a longtime member of the Chartered General Accountants. Visitation will take place at Ridley Funeral Home today from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Parklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington Society of Canada. Messages of condolence may be placed at ridleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020