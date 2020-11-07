RUSK, KENNETH WILFORD "KEN" It is with sadness that we announce that Kenneth W. Rusk of Etobicoke passed away in his home on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Ken fought a courageous battle with cancer that began in 1975 and still lived a full life. He was born in Amabel Township, ON on September 22, 1931 and attended high school in Owen Sound. Ken was married to Lois (nee Waterton) for 47 years until her passing in 2002. They lived in Burlington and Clarksburg, ON. Ken was a very active church member at Wellington Square United in Burlington, Grace United in Thornbury and Metropolitan Community Church in Toronto. Ken is predeceased by his parents, Norman and Winnifred (nee Tomlinson) Rusk of Owen Sound, and his wife Lois (nee Waterton) Rusk. He is survived by his four children, Martin (Diane) of Phelpston, ON, Steven (Carrie) of Wetaskawin, AB, Kevin (Linda) of Miami, FL, and Heather of Clarksburg, ON. Ken was also blessed with eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren! He was the dear brother of Noreen Davis (late Ivan) of Owen Sound, ON, Gwen Pulford (late Bill) of Weston, ON, Joan Jardine (Tom) of Etobicoke, ON and Karen Pinder (Bruce) of Lake Chapala, Mexico. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place virtually on Zoom in the next few weeks. If you are interested in attending this online gathering to remember Ken, please email Heather at hlrusk@icloud.com. If you don't know how to use Zoom, she will walk you through it. For further information and to view Ken's obituary please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca