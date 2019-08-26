Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH WILLIAM BENSTEAD. View Sign Obituary

BENSTEAD, KENNETH WILLIAM In Loving Memory In his mind, he could still go on but his body gave out on August 22, 2019, just shy of his 92nd birthday. He leaves his wife of over 69 years, Helen, who he met at 16, she 18, while they both worked for her uncle. Also left to remember him are daughter Jenifer (Olaf Lindow) and the Lindow clan Scott (Angela) and their children, Kirk (Samantha) and their children. Son Greg (Marilyn Stafford) and grandson Liam. Best friend and brother-in-law Ian Comrie, the Comrie, Mack and McCann nieces, nephews and their spouses and children. He was predeceased by beloved son Jeffrey (1982). At his request, there will be no memorial or funeral services. He simply asked to have his ashes scattered near his parents and Jeff at the Necropolis Cemetery in Toronto. In his honour, continue to be good to your family, friends and community. Thank you to all the staff at Hyland Crest for your care and support. Memorial Donations to the Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0.

