TIERNEY, KENNETH WILLIAM FRASER It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth William Fraser Tierney announces his passing after a lengthy illness, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 63 years. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Lynda (Keith) Bickers, Jaye (Doug) Richardson, Sandy (Craig) Willoughby and Andrea (Dieter) Kalteis. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Nicole, Jon, Jeannine, Shawn, Scott, Sarah, Geoff, Craig and Alexander. His great-nieces and nephews, Ashley, Brandon, Thomas, Hannah, Katy, Emma, Hannah, Alexis, Alyssa, Isla, Jane, Soren, Quintin, James, Aliyah, Brynne, Maximus, Chloe, Ethan and Oskar and his great-great-niece, Paige. Ken was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Lynn Tierney and his nephew, Andrew Carter. Ken was a member since May 1, 1987 of the IBEW Local 353. Respecting Ken's wishes, he has been cremated and will be interred at a private service at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Markham, Ontario. Those who so desire, can make a donation to St. Michael's Hospital, Vascular Health or a charity of their choice. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date.



