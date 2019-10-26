COLLINS, KENNY TODD 62, passed away on October 22, 2019 at Kensington Hospice surrounded by family. Devoted husband of Marjorie. Proud father of David (Angela), Dana, Megan and Michael (Lacey). Supportive brother to William, caring son of Donna. Loving Pee-Paw, dance partner, and pancake chef to Adelaide and Amelia; Grandpa, video-game challenger and adventure seeker to Jack. Ken's compassion, humour, radiance, and commitment to quality in education and teachers' rights will be remembered and celebrated by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Home at 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, between 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019. Donations can be made to the Temmy Letner Palliative Care Centre, or Kensington Hospice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019