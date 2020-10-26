WILLIAMS, Kenrick Hope March 5, 1932 - October 22, 2020 It is with much sadness and very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenrick (Ken) Williams at the Scarborough Health Network - Birchmount Hospital. Children: Jacqueline Williams-Phillips (Lionel), Merrick Williams and Jannet Hudson (stepdaughter); grandchildren: Cory and William Hudson, Justin Phillips and Christine Black; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Jayden, Steve and Kingston will sadly miss Ken who was predeceased by his loving wife Clarene, son Dwight, stepson Warren Hudson (Kelly), brothers Hugh, Gladstone, and Franklin. His sisters Lorna (St. Louis, Missouri), Stephanie (Kingston, Jamaica) and Marilyn (Montreal, Canada) also survive Ken. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his family at Church of St. Andrew Anglican, where he was most recently a reader. Through the many years as a member, he served his church in several capacities. He was also a very ardent member of Elim Lodge where he is a Past Master, Past Potentate in the Shrine and a 33rd degree Mason. After graduating from Kingston Technical High School in Jamaica, Ken enjoyed a very rewarding career with the Jamaica Information Service. He migrated to New York where he worked in the banking industry. Upon migrating to Canada, he enjoyed a long career with the Ontario Provincial Police. Ken will be fondly remembered as a loving, kind, generous, mentor and friend. His faith and positive outlook on life will continue to inspire us. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Highland Funeral Home 3280 Sheppard Avenue E., Scarborough, Ontario, on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. The number of attendees at the funeral service and the cemetery are limited due to current provincial restrictions. Family and friends are invited to view the Funeral Service on Livestream on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. For Livestream link please visit: https://www.arbormemorial.ca/highland-scarborough/obituaries/mr-kenrick-hope-williams/56910/
The family would like to thank the staff at the hospital who cared for him during his very brief illness.