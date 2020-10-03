KESHWAH, REV. KENRICK Sunrise: July 2, 1922 Sunset: September 26, 2020 Reverend Kenrick Keshwah (Sonny) was born in Central Village, Lower Santa Cruz, Trinidad. He was the loving son of John and Batchia Keshwah (deceased) and devoted husband of Polly Keshwah (Roopnarinesingh) (deceased). Dear brother of Nathaniel, Beatrice, Eutrice, Loney, Rosie, Myra, Josephine, Lenny and Yulah (all deceased). Reverend Keshwah was blessed with seven children: Kenneth (Gisele), late Alex (Sandra), John (Sandra), Alice (Govind), Elizabeth (Shiva), Zita (Naraindra) and Luna. Grandfather of 17, great-grandfather of 6. In May 1970, Reverend Keshwah immigrated to Toronto, Canada. The Keshwah family settled on Nairn Avenue and joined the Patterson Presbyterian Church. He worked at Givaudan Stuart Bros. for 28 years and upon his retirement at the age of 65 he decided to fulfill his goal of becoming a Minister of Theology. He enrolled at York University and without completing his BA he was accepted into the Master of Divinity Programme at Knox College, University of Toronto. Reverend Keshwah was ordained at the Patterson Presbyterian Church at the age of 70 where he served as a Minister until his retirement at the age of 85. Reverend Keshwah passed away peacefully at his home with his family at age 98.



