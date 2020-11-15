WALTON, Kent Arthur Leighton June 3, 1940 – November 7, 2020 Kent Walton passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, after a long and bravely fought battle with prostate cancer. Kent was the beloved husband of Judy Walton (nee Lawson) and father of Laura and Mark Walton. Kent was father-in-law to Michelle, Keith and Bill and a cherished grandpa to Michaela, Matthew, Elise, Parker, Isaac, Bennett, Conner, Melina, Liam, Megan and Kara. Kent was also adored by his fur-babies, Molly and Shila. Born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto, Kent grew up in New Toronto, Ontario, with his parents, William (Bill) and Ethel Walton (nee Hogg). Kent is survived by his younger brother Kerry Walton and his wife and son Nancy and Christopher. Kent will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many cousins. Kent was a graduate of McMaster University (BA, 1971) and the University of Toronto (MA Ed., 1976) and spent his entire career as an educator with the Etobicoke Board of Education. Kent worked in a variety of elementary schools early in his career and then moved to the secondary school system where he worked at Humber Grove Secondary School, Kingsmill Secondary School, Lakeshore Collegiate and Silverthorne Collegiate. Kent retired from a long, successful career as a Vice Principal in 1993. Strongly committed to community involvement, Kent's life was marked by volunteerism. Kent was an avid supporter of his children's sports activities and served as a baseball and softball coach throughout their young lives. Kent also was a lay reader at St. Jude's Anglican Church in Brampton, Ontario, and contributed to local, municipal politics in Brampton as part of the Community Advisory Council. In 1993, Kent and Judy permanently moved north residing for a few years in Duntroon, Ontario, eventually settling in the Town of Blue Mountains. Kent was a regular and prolific contributor to local newspapers where he would reflect on local happenings and on his life with friends and family. Kent was also an active leader in the redevelopment of the Harborlands in Collingwood and was recognized in 2011 by the Town of Collingwood with the Order of Collingwood for his outstanding contributions to the community. Over the past few years, Kent continued to volunteer at Hospice Georgian Triangle (Campbell House). Kent was a cherished friend of many, an enthusiastic and chatty golfer and a fairly accomplished bowler. Kent had a love of theatre which he shared with his bride, Judy, and they loved to travel and seek out new destinations. They travelled extensively around the world and made friends wherever they would go. Kent was renowned for always stopping to talk to people, making a quick joke and his ability to make people laugh and feel good about themselves. A private family service will be held at the Church of Holy Trinity, Clearview at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020. The service will be streamed at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle (Campbell House).