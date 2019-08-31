Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENT JOHN (KJ) DAVIS. View Sign Obituary

DAVIS, KENT JOHN (KJ) Passed away peacefully, with his daughters by his side, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the age of 101 years. Loving father to Laura Davis-Cook (Jim) of Cambridge, Julie Carroll (Paul) and Virginia Dymott (Peter) of Toronto, and Nancy Davis (Tim) of Tilbury. Dear step-father to Brian McLaughlin of Oakville, Janice Bagshaw (Jeffrey - deceased) of Markham, and David McLaughlin (Rosemary) of Mississauga. Cherished Grandpa to Megan Gordon, John Carroll, Erin Cook, Allison Cook Singh, Jennifer Burbidge, Heather Cook, Thomas Dymott, Stephanie Dymott, Christopher Bagshaw, Mark Bagshaw, Bradley McLaughlin and Courtney McLaughlin. Proud Great-Grandpa to Anna, Abbey, Davis, Leia, Hailey, Katelyn, Andy, Ben, Holly, Emily and Jordan. Predeceased by his wives, Norma (1973) and Vivian (2017), and his son John (2001). Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Kent was a pilot for Trans-Canada Airlines, later Air Canada and retired in 1977 as Vice-President of Flight Operations. He very much enjoyed spending time with the family at his cottage on Lake of Bays. His family wishes to thank the second floor staff of the Amica Unionville and Edward from Dignity First Care for Seniors for the wonderful care that they provided during his last year. At Kent's request, a family only interment service will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on Friday, September 20th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Donalda Club, 12 Bushbury Drive in Toronto. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the or to a charity of your choice.

