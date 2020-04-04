Home

KENT RUMBLE

KENT RUMBLE Obituary
RUMBLE, KENT It is with great sadness that the family of Kent Rumble, age 71, announces his peaceful passing on Friday, March 27, 2020. Originally from Thorndale, Ontario, he passed away surrounded by family, (wife Kathy, son Kelly and daughter Keri) at his bedside after experiencing complications following surgery at Kingston General Hospital. Kent was an experienced hydro linesman for 44 years with Ontario Hydro, K-Line Maintenance and Oakville Hydro. He will be remembered by many for his love of local boys and girls hockey, Toronto Maple Leafs, spending time at the cottage and enjoying the company of family. A private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will occur in the fall of 2020. The family would like to thank the tremendous support and care provided by the doctors, nurses and staff at KGH – ICU unit.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
