OKONTA, KERWYN CHUKWUKA IWEBUNOR Died unexpectedly at the age of 32 on July 18, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Kerwyn was born on February 23, 1987, in Scarborough, Ontario. Kerwyn is the beloved son to Maureen Byer-Okonta. He is survived by his brother Roderick Hewitt, his sister Anwuli Okonta and brother-in-law (to be) Myles Marcus. Kerwyn is loved by his surviving aunts and uncles: Linda Byer, Hazel Byer, Pam Hicks, Elma Hyppolite, Kelvin Byer, Keith Byer and Bernard Byer. He is loved by his numerous and devoted cousins and his lifelong friend, Michelle Johnston. He was preceded in death by grandparents Maud and Kyrie Byer. Aunts: Joycelyn Byer, Judy Ling and Beverly Byer and his Uncle Malcolm Byer and cousin Kerri Byer. Kerwyn graduated from York University in June 2015 with a degree in Criminology. Kerwyn aspired to be an advocate for others as a criminal lawyer. During his short life, Kerwyn made many faithful friends. People would gravitate around his sense of humour, warm heart and great big smile. His charitable nature was well documented; he has been known to assist vulnerable members in the Toronto community, by helping local homeless people fill out government forms and depositing money on their behalf. In the end, he made the ultimate sacrifice by donating his heart and lungs; both of which have been successfully transplanted into 2 different recipients, of which we know are younger than Kerwyn. Kerywn was also very talented, blessed with a beautiful singing voice and was a self-taught guitar player. He will be missed by his family and friends. Keep on smiling in heaven, Kerwyn. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the McEachnie Funeral Home Chapel Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will be at the Duffin Meadows Cemetery. Pallbearers: Roderick Hewitt, Roger Ling, Kyrie Neverson, Fred Ouellette and Christoper Johnston. Following the burial, a repast will be held at Don Beer Arena Banquet Hall.

