Kevin Anthony TIMMINS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Anthony TIMMINS.
Obituary

TIMMINS, Kevin Anthony Kevin Timmins passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019, after a long battle with cancer which he faced with grace and courage. He was the beloved husband of Ina-Marie Hupponen, devoted father to Shannon (Ray) and Brian (Skyler) and loving grandfather to Mya, Melique and 'little Maddy". He will be sadly missed by friends and colleagues. Kevin was a true gentleman who will be remembered for his integrity, kindness and gentle sense of humour. A celebration of life will be held in early November.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.