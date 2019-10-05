TIMMINS, Kevin Anthony Kevin Timmins passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019, after a long battle with cancer which he faced with grace and courage. He was the beloved husband of Ina-Marie Hupponen, devoted father to Shannon (Ray) and Brian (Skyler) and loving grandfather to Mya, Melique and 'little Maddy". He will be sadly missed by friends and colleagues. Kevin was a true gentleman who will be remembered for his integrity, kindness and gentle sense of humour. A celebration of life will be held in early November.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019