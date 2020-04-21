KEVIN BRIAN ROACH
ROACH, KEVIN BRIAN Passed away peacefully from Covid-19 complications at the Brockville General Hospital on Monday, April 13, 2020, aged 74 years. Born and raised in Mississauga, Kevin was a Career letter carrier for Canada Post in Mississauga, and later transferred to Prince Edward Island. Returning from Prince Edward Island to Ontario in 2008, Kevin retired to Perth. During his lifetime, Kevin privately sponsored many youth sports teams and activities. A devout Roman Catholic, he was an active volunteer for his church; a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus (Perth and Charlottetown); and an active member of the NDP. Kevin was predeceased by his mother and father, Reta and Emmett Roach, and younger brother Michael. Kevin will be sadly missed by his brothers Terry (Susan), Paul (Arlene) and Peter (Lisa), sister-in-law Donna, his nieces, nephews and many friends. The family would like to express its most sincere gratitude to the staff of the Great War Memorial Hospital, Perth and Brockville General Hospital for their heroic attention to Kevin's care and for making his final hours painless and stress free. A Mass and celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.

