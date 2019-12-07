Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEVIN CHARLES MERRITT. View Sign Obituary

MERRITT, KEVIN CHARLES It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Charles Merritt, owner A.M.P. Cycle in Midland, ON, on November 30, 2019 at the age of 63. Kevin is survived by his beloved soulmate and wife of more than 40 years, Piper. Loving father of Levi, and Shilo Kelly (Tim). Adored Pa to Ty and Tia. Much loved son of the late Burt and Jeanne Merritt, dear brother to Scott (Tina) and Melodie (Leo). Uncle to Richard, Austin, Michael, Chloë, John, Wesley and Samantha. Kevin was born and raised in Richmond Hill and moved to the Midland area in 1977. He worked at Midland Cycle until opening A.M.P. Cycle in 1982. Since that time, Kevin has touched so many with his kindness, sense of humour, integrity and his lifelong passion for motorcycles. With many of his family and friends by his side, Kevin passed away at home after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Throughout his illness, Kevin never lost his ability to make those around him laugh. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at the Midland Curling Club on May 23, 2020. Those who can, please ride in as a tribute to Kevin. More details will be posted in early May. In Kevin's memory, and his longtime support of Community Living Huronia Foundation, donations to this cause would be greatly appreciated. "What we have once enjoyed we can never lose; All that we deeply love becomes part of us." - Helen Keller

