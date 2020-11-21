1/
Kevin James HENDERSON
HENDERSON, Kevin James August 25, 1960 - Novemeber 11, 2020 On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Kevin passed away peacefully at home with family by his side, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Predeceased by his father James Henderson. Survived by his loving wife Ann whom he shared over 40 years, proud father of daughter Julie (Kevin McPhee) and son Ryan. He will be dearly missed by his mother Florence, sisters Heather and Karen (Kevin Dix), nieces Emily (Conor) and Rebecca, and brother-in-law David Everall (Candy). Kevin leaves behind many dear friends and colleagues at Enercare. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. In keeping with Kevin's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Scarborough General Hospital - Tower 6.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
