TRAVERS, KEVIN JAMES Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Survived by his sons Kevin Jr. and Greg Travers. Longtime partner of Cathryn Westerhof. In keeping with Kevin's wishes, Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEVIN JAMES TRAVERS.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019