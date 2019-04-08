TRAVERS, KEVIN JAMES Passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, as a result of ongoing illness. Survived by sons Kevin and Greg and longtime partner Cathryn. Kevin is also survived by his brothers Michael and his wife Judy, Bernard and his wife Debbie, sister Kathy and her husband Ron Turk. He was predeceased by his parents George and Catherine, brothers Patrick, Brian, David and sister Marylee. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2019