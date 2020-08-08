CHISHOLM, Kevin Joseph Uxbridge, Ontario (formerly of Markham and Toronto, Ontario) It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the death of our beloved Kevin. Kevin passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 3, 2020, at Providence Healthcare, Toronto. Born in Heatherton, Antigonish County, on January 16, 1947, Kevin was the son of Mary and A.W. (Bill) Chisholm (deceased). He is survived by his devoted wife Helen (nee Whitley) of 48 years and his children, Caroline, Jeff (Tiffany), Todd (Brigid) and Leanne (Matthew); and his much loved grandchildren, Sarah, Alex, Kieran, Grady Bennett, Marin, Maggie, Claire, Eleanor and Cecelia. Kevin was the second eldest of ten children and is survived by Bob (Andrea), Jack (Debbie), Fr. Greg, Jerome (Carol), Paul (Ann Marie), Bernie (Debby), Mary (Peter), Jimmy and Janet (John); beloved Aunt Almira MacPherson; and a multitude of cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Though he faced his share of challenges, he never wavered in his faith, which guided and supported him throughout his life. He will be missed for his smile, his laughter, his voice, his jokes, and his kind heart. May he rest in peace; he touched so many and we were all so blessed to have him in our lives. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073), on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Sacred Heart Church, followed by interment at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Uxbridge. If desired, memorial donations to the Sacred Heart Church, Uxbridge, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
.