McGIBBON, KEVIN MARK Born in Toronto on March 7, 1967, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. Kevin, beloved son of the late Dr. Don McGibbon, will be sadly missed by his mother Dr. Dianne McGibbon, his sisters Meredith McGibbon, Michelle Kletke (Scott Kletke), Sandy McAdams (Jason McAdams) and Kate McGibbon, nephews Elijah and Tristan Kletke; Owen and Ryan McAdams; and niece Cassidy Culver. Kevin was a passionate curator of music and an artist extraordinaire, specializing in Animation. Sadly, after a lengthy struggle with cancer, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving friends and family. Kevin had a deep passion for the arts and has left an incredible legacy of his own works in animation and music restoration. There will be a celebration of life on Friday, August 9th in Milton, Ontario, in the early evening. Please contact friends and family members by emailing us at [email protected] for further details.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 26, 2019