McGOURAN, KEVIN Suddenly, surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, February 15, 2019. Kevin was predeceased by his parents Pat (2003) and Betty (2018). Beloved husband to Cathy and father to J.D. and Jennifer. Youngest brother to Pat (Mary), Tom, Frank (Eunice), Bernie (Joan), John (Sylvia) and Nicole. Proud uncle to Bryan (Christine), Mike (Nikolina), Derek, Shay, Riley, Rory, Keenan, Hayley, Sam, Molly, Taylor and Kylie and great-uncle to Jack and Ella. A person whose incredible love and caring changed the lives of everyone who got the chance to meet him. Kevin spread joy and laughter to all who knew him and will be missed now and forever. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. The final rite of committal and interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2019