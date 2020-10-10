1/1
KEVIN PETER BARRON
BARRON, KEVIN PETER Suddenly, at his home in Keswick, Ontario, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the age of 49 years. Dearly loved husband of Cheryl Barron. Cherished father of Gregory Drury and Brooke Barron. Beloved son of Colin and Merike Barron. Son-in-law of Sharon Bessey and the late John Douglas Vernon. Beloved brother of Mark Barron (Rose Critch), Adam Barron (Shelly Martin), and brother-in-law of Tracey Vernon (Larry Gwynne), Sean Vernon (Sue) and Jody (Todd Beazley). Kevin will be deeply missed by his nieces, nephews, family and many friends. The family will receive friends, respecting current COVID-19 restrictions (the mandatory wearing of masks and adhering to a social distancing protocol and only allowing 45 people in the building at a time), for a public visitation at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, October 15th, from 12-1 p.m. followed by a Private Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. The service can be viewed via Facebook livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/mwbeckerfuneralhome/, starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. In memory of Kevin, donations made to the Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
