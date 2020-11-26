ROGERS, Dr. Kieran Anthony died peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Tall Pines Long Term Care centre/home in Brampton. Kieran, in his 76th year, was the beloved husband of Danielle for 47 years; the magical father of Candice (Fabrice), Mel, Ronan (Lee-anne) and Eamonn (Carolyn); the adored grandfather of Zoe, Sasha, Aiden, Elodie and Sebastian and the dear brother of Maeve, Fiona, Adrian and the late Ian. His many nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends were also blessed by his heart of gold. Dr. Rogers was highly respected as a family physician serving the community of Brampton since 1972. He would cloak all he met with an infinite quilt of kindness, and a wicked sense of humour that would shower the soul. His grace would lighten the gravity of any situation. Dr. Rogers lived a life of great devotion and service to all, tattooed with a spirit of unbounded love. His life was an inspiration for others to do the same. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, 905-877-3631 on Friday from 6-8 p.m. A private Funeral Liturgy will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www. jonesfuneralhome.co. A special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Tall Pines for their dignified care and kindness.



