YOSHIKI, Kim Elaine (nee THOMAS) Passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Dave. Loving mother of Chris, Grace (Darren), Thomas, Hope and Yoshi. Cherished Grandma to Mikayla, Brandon, Chanel and Emilie. Lovingly remembered by Christopher, Samantha and her son Orion. Born to proud parents David and Jean Thomas and loving sister to Dave (Jan), Peter (Sonya) and Brian (Alex). Kim will be lovingly remembered by her friends and extended family. Visitation will be held at Heart Lake Baptist Church, 10245 Kennedy Road North, Brampton, on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. followed by the Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20th. At Kim's request, flowers are gratefully declined. Written memories will be collected and treasured by the family. If desired, donations may be made in Kim's memory to the .

