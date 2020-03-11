|
|
SHEPPARD, KIM FLORENCE It is with heavy hearts we announce Kim Sheppard's passing on March 7, 2020. Kim was very much loved and will be sadly missed. Beloved sister of Kelly Sheppard (Penny) and Sonia Simoes and son Jamie. Her memory will always be with us, especially her sense of humour and amazing kind heart.? May she rest in peace. A celebration of life will be held in her memory on her special day, Friday, March 13, 2020, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, ROBINSON CHAPEL, 15 West Avenue North, Hamilton, 905-522-2496.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020