GIBSON, Kim (nee NAKATA) February 17, 1936 - November 6, 2020 It is with saddened hearts we announce the passing of Kim at the age of 84. Loving Mother to Neil (Patricia) and Tracey (Glen). Dear Grandmother of Olivia and Christopher. She will be missed by her many family and friends. As per Kim's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPLE CHOICE (Dougall), 519-254-2585. Online condolences and cherished memories may be shared with the family at simplechoicecremation.ca