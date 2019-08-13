KONARZYCKI, Kim (Stanley) Kim, in his 66th year, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, after a courageous battle with cancer. Missed by devoted wife Alfie (Amalfe), their son Nikko and his children Mark (Bri), Maya and Amy (AJ). Little Jonesy and Sadie will miss their Jaja. Survived by his mother Joan, sister Jill (Jeff), Uncle Gary (Joanne), parents-in-law Roger and Lilia Averion, sisters-in-law Arlet (Wally), Abby and brother-in-law Totoy (Beth) and loving cousins, nephews, nieces and little ones he loved. Predeceased by his father Stanley and sister Sue. Kim was a born teacher, at home in nature and a passionate musician to the end. Sincere gratitude to CASHH and Credit Valley Hospital Oncology for their exceptional care. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Wednesday from 6:00-9:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, August 15th, at 11:00 a.m. Cremation. In memory contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

