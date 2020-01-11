|
MAYER-CLACK, Kim It is with great sadness that we announce Kim's passing at Mississauga Hospital on January 5, 2020. She had fought a courageous battle with cancer. Her loving family was by her side. She is survived by her husband, Scott, father Joe, sister Michelle, brother-in-law Mike, Mitchell and Meghan. She was loved by Faye and Ewing, Bill, sister-in-law Virginia, Lena and Erich, and brother-in-law Albert, Fallon, Jillian and Sadie (Matt). Predeceased by mother Terry (2007) and sister-in-law Cory (2007). Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th from 6-9 p.m. at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville. ON. Kim's Memorial/ Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, January 25th at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Further details are available at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020