Service Information Wagg Funeral Home Ltd. 216 Queen Street Port Perry , ON L9L 1B9 (905)-985-2171 Obituary

SUURNAKKI, KIM It is with profound sadness we announce Kim's sudden passing at the age of 56, on Friday, September 13, 2019. Kim leaves behind his cherished wife Heather, his loving father Tapio (Marjatta), devoted siblings Tea, Kai (Wilma), Mai (Gord), brother-in-law Scott (Elizabeth), sister-in-law Christine, nephews Steven, Cameron (Natasha and Sophie), and Gregory, along with many grief-stricken friends. Kim was predeceased by his beloved mother Tuula, adored nephew Scott, and in-laws Sheila and Ian. Kim's knowledge, passion and creativity, as a skilled craftsman, resulted in his not only having a successful business, but also allowed him to build a home filled with love and friendship. Kim loved all unconditionally and in return was loved by all who knew him. He left us far too soon and will be greatly missed. A celebration of Kim's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers a donation to your favorite charity would be appreciated. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at waggfuneralhome.com.

