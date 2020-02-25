|
GREENE, KIMBERLY-ANNE Peacefully, in the loving arms of her mother, sister and her beloved nephews Brandon and Brett, Kim passed to a better place on Friday morning, February 21, 2020. Kim will always be remembered with eternal love by her parents, Carol-Anne Bandiera, Kenneth McKenzie (deceased) and Edward H. Greene. Mary-Ellen, her only adoring sister and 24-hour care giver for the past few months, along with the help from her nephews and Mom, who all loving tended to Kim for her every need, including stories, jokes, laughter and tears. Loving Mother of four girls and "fun-loving" Nana to five beautiful grandchildren. A much-loved and very special niece to Dianne, Lyn, Pauline and Jack. Loved by many cousins. Special thanks to Closing the Gap, her Palliative Care Nurse Michelle and Laura her therapist. Also a special thank you to Dr. Dickson, who placed Kim under his wing in her last days and Simcoe Hospice for making Kim and her family comfortable. As per Kim's wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Toronto Western Hospital, Dr. Slow for research into MSA (Multiple System Atrophy), would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020