GRAY, KIMBERLY JEAN Born October 2, 1966, Halifax. Passed away suddenly, and without warning, in Toronto on October 26, 2019, due to complications arising from a viral infection. Kim was one of those people who made a very large, and very meaningful, imprint upon the people she cared about, and the people who cared about her. A vivacious personality through her younger and early professional years in the advertising business, Kim had the rare qualities of determination and purpose, combined with a 100% open and giving heart, that made friends and admirers out of her co-workers and clients. You just wanted to be around her kind of energy. For the last 15 years of her life, Kim devoted her life to writing books and helping women in distress and surviving abuse. Kim leaves behind her devoted partner, Chris Harrison, her very loving mother, Dorothy Hymus (Mike), daughter Sydney, sister Vanessa (Danny), brother David (Samantha), father Allan Gray (Anne), uncle Jim (Joy) as well as cousins Dina (Peter), Allan (Manuela) and nieces Shae and Tess and Niko and Clove. She was predeceased by her beloved step-father, Robert Hymus, cousin Sean, and grandparents Rose and Gordon Gray, and Jean and Kitch MacDonald. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 1 p.m., 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kimberly's memory to The Gerstein Centre are greatly appreciated.



