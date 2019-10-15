Kimberly Margaret Rose CALDER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Margaret Rose CALDER.
Obituary

CALDER, Kimberly Margaret Rose August 9, 1969 - August 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, in Toronto. Remembered with Love by her husband David; children Georgeanne and Lachlan; stepchildren Sean (Leah) and Ryan; parents George and Margaret Szucs; brothers Brad (Angela) and Mark (Donna) Szucs. Predeceased by her brother Wayne. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the World Wildlife Foundation Canada: http://www.wwf.ca/donate/ or to the St. Michael's Foundation: http://www.stmichaelsfoundation.com/
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.