CALDER, Kimberly Margaret Rose August 9, 1969 - August 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, in Toronto. Remembered with Love by her husband David; children Georgeanne and Lachlan; stepchildren Sean (Leah) and Ryan; parents George and Margaret Szucs; brothers Brad (Angela) and Mark (Donna) Szucs. Predeceased by her brother Wayne. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the World Wildlife Foundation Canada: http://www.wwf.ca/donate/ or to the St. Michael's Foundation: http://www.stmichaelsfoundation.com/
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2019