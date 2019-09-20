MORI, KINUKO (nee NISHIKAWA) July 1, 1921 - September 16, 2019 Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019, at Michael Garron Hospital. She was predeceased by Toshio, her husband who passed away in 2014, and is survived by sons Hide (Rhonda), Dennis (Lois) and grandchildren Kayte, Garner and Derek. She was born in Vancouver, the third oldest of two other sisters and three brothers. During internment to the interior of British Columbia, she married Toshio Mori in 1945 in Slocan. After the conclusion of the war, they travelled to Hassaka, Japan, a village on Lake Biwa to start a family. Then in 1952, they decided to return to Canada with two young children and settled in Toronto. Over the years, she remained a stay-at-home mother and housewife to raise their two sons. At home, her other main activities included baking (buns, pies and cakes), and sewing. Her whipped cream filled buns were always in demand, and there have been many wedding gowns sewn in the basement of their bungalow in Scarborough. To those of us who were fortunate to know her, we can consider ourselves lucky to have such a supportive mother, grandmother, sister, aunt or friend. She will forever be remembered for her even-tempered, cheery, and friendly disposition. Family and friends are welcome at a visitation on Wednesday, September 25th from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, at Warden, 416-773-0933. Funeral service Thursday, September 26th in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 20, 2019