|
|
KELLY, Kirk COACH After several overtime periods, Kirk has hung up his skates, put down the whistle, packed away the playbook and changed his address: Kirk is now in heaven. He will be sorely missed by Linda, his wife of 45 years, his son Martin (Laura) and granddaughters Adelyn and Elina, his daughter Laura Lynn (Gerald) and grandson Wesley, his sister in-law Paula and his brother Michael (Douglas). Kirk was the eldest son of the late Martin (Mike) and Dorothy Kelly. Our deepest gratitude to the excellent staff at Mount Sinai Hospital, especially the Intensive Care Unit team, who provided exceptional and compassionate care for Kirk over the past several months. Arrangements for a celebration of Kirk's life will be posted as soon as such gatherings are possible.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020