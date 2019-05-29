Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KIT (COURTNEY WILLIAM) SIMPSON. View Sign Obituary

SIMPSON, KIT (COURTNEY WILLIAM) Event Date: May 21, 2019 In his 70th year, passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, due to heart failure, with his beloved wife Joan Beckett-Simpson there beside him. He will be greatly missed by his children: Christopher, Ruth and Jennifer; his grandchildren, William and Audrey Simpson, Gwendolyn and Lennah Drechsler; his sisters Janet and Diane; and his brothers-in-law Douglas and Michael. Kit was predeceased by his first wife Lynne Ilines and sister-in-law Nancy. Kit will be remembered for his great sense of humor and love of conversation. He was born in Toronto where he graduated from University of Toronto with an MBA. He had many fond stories from his time on the U of T boxing team and his touch-football league. Kit's hobbies included riding his dirt-bike and playing golf. Kit and Joan lived in Carlisle for 40 years, they loved spending their summers cottaging in Muskoka. The celebration of Kit's life will be held at the Carlisle United Church, 432 Centre Rd., Carlisle, ON L0R 1H1, 2 p.m. on June 1st. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Sick Kids Hospital or other charity of your choice.

SIMPSON, KIT (COURTNEY WILLIAM) Event Date: May 21, 2019 In his 70th year, passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, due to heart failure, with his beloved wife Joan Beckett-Simpson there beside him. He will be greatly missed by his children: Christopher, Ruth and Jennifer; his grandchildren, William and Audrey Simpson, Gwendolyn and Lennah Drechsler; his sisters Janet and Diane; and his brothers-in-law Douglas and Michael. Kit was predeceased by his first wife Lynne Ilines and sister-in-law Nancy. Kit will be remembered for his great sense of humor and love of conversation. He was born in Toronto where he graduated from University of Toronto with an MBA. He had many fond stories from his time on the U of T boxing team and his touch-football league. Kit's hobbies included riding his dirt-bike and playing golf. Kit and Joan lived in Carlisle for 40 years, they loved spending their summers cottaging in Muskoka. The celebration of Kit's life will be held at the Carlisle United Church, 432 Centre Rd., Carlisle, ON L0R 1H1, 2 p.m. on June 1st. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Sick Kids Hospital or other charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close