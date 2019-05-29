SIMPSON, KIT (COURTNEY WILLIAM) Event Date: May 21, 2019 In his 70th year, passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, due to heart failure, with his beloved wife Joan Beckett-Simpson there beside him. He will be greatly missed by his children: Christopher, Ruth and Jennifer; his grandchildren, William and Audrey Simpson, Gwendolyn and Lennah Drechsler; his sisters Janet and Diane; and his brothers-in-law Douglas and Michael. Kit was predeceased by his first wife Lynne Ilines and sister-in-law Nancy. Kit will be remembered for his great sense of humor and love of conversation. He was born in Toronto where he graduated from University of Toronto with an MBA. He had many fond stories from his time on the U of T boxing team and his touch-football league. Kit's hobbies included riding his dirt-bike and playing golf. Kit and Joan lived in Carlisle for 40 years, they loved spending their summers cottaging in Muskoka. The celebration of Kit's life will be held at the Carlisle United Church, 432 Centre Rd., Carlisle, ON L0R 1H1, 2 p.m. on June 1st. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Sick Kids Hospital or other charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 29, 2019