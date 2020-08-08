ISE, KIYO In Memory October 24, 1922 - August 3, 2020 Kiyo Ise passed away after succumbing to complications from surgery to repair a broken hip. He leaves loving wife Sylvia Haruko (nee Nakamura), daughters Gail (Frank), Deborah (Ken), Mieko (Grant) and Virginia (Touhidal), and granddaughters Sachiko, Kiyomi and Mika. Kiyo was born in the Ganges community of Salt Spring Island, BC. His upbringing on the island imbued a life-long love of fishing, farming and wildlife. Wherever he lived, there was always a vegetable garden, bird feeder and hibachi to BBQ his family-favourite teriyaki salmon. During WWII internment of Japanese Canadians, Kiyo was forcibly relocated to Slocan then sent to a work camp to build roads in Northern B.C. He then tried to enlist in the Canadian army, but was initially refused because of his ethnicity. However after a number of attempts he was eventually able to serve with pride and attain the rank of Sergeant. Kiyo was a man of simple and quiet means, yet a teacher of important life lessons: be grateful for everything life offers; persevere because it makes you strong, and find strength and honour through family. In 1952, Kiyo married the love of his life and remained devoted to Sylvia throughout their 68-year marriage. It was such a blessing that they were allowed to be together one last time, holding hands and smiling during a Covid-19 restricted visit. Kiyo spent the last 12 years of his life happy and at ease as a resident of Momiji Health Care Society. We wish to acknowledge Momiji's staff for their excellent and gracious care. Whenever Kiyo was asked where he lived, he would say "Shangri-La." Memorial services will be delayed until 2021 due to Covid-19. In memory, donations will be gratefully accepted by Momiji Health Care Society.



