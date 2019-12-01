DEEG, KLAUS FRIEDRICH Peacefully passed away at home with his wife of 62 years by his side on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Jurak). Predeceased by his parents Friedrich and Frieda. Father of Monika (Domenico) and Harry (Susan). Opa to Athena, Alexia, Steven and Brenden. Brother to Dieter, Manfred and Eleonore. Visitation at Pine Hills Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough), on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2019