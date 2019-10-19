SOENDEROP, KLAUS (DICK) April 26, 1928 – October 12, 2019 It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our father on October 12, 2019 at the age of 91. Predeceased by his loving wife Brigitte. Survived by his children Michael (Kim), Peter, Paul, and Susan. Deeply missed by his family, including grandchildren Lindsay (Ciro), Braden, Daniel, Tyler, Peter and Zachary and great-granddaughters Sofia and Emily. Sadly missed by his longtime companion, Marilyn. After immigrating to Canada from Germany, Dick worked as a civil engineer, working around the world during his career. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as his time at the cottage in the Haliburton area Friends will be received on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. at R. S. Kane, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations made in Dick's memory to a charity meaningful to you. Messages of Condolences may be placed at rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019