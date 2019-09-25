OMOTANI, Koji It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Koji, in his 98th year, on September 15, 2019. Predeceased by Lorraine, his beloved wife of 68 years and his son, Michael. Devoted father of Sandy (Simon Skeldon). Cherished Ju-ju of Sean (Jacqueline), Alex (Phoebe) and Matthew. Proud Ju-ju of Violet and Evelyn. Dear brother of Penny (Chieko Kobayashi), Tony (Tsuneo), Grace (Mieko Kobayashi), Ruby and the late Shunichi. Koji will be lovingly remembered by his friends and family, especially his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 29th at Highland Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, at 10:00 a.m., with Remembrances at 11:00 a.m. Koden and flowers gratefully declined. To honour Koji's memory, donations to the or the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. The family would especially like to thank Maxine for her support as well as Lorraine and the staff on 1J Ortho at THP-Mississauga for the care provided to Koji during his hospital stay.

