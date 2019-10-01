KONSTANTIN KHRISTOV PARISHEV

Obituary

PARISHEV, KONSTANTIN KHRISTOV Passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Providence Health Centre, following a lengthy illness. Konstantin is survived by his loving daughters, Julia Parisheva-Fort (Richard), Marlena Parisheva and his son Vasil Parishev of Bulgaria. Loving grandfather of Andrea, Mitchell, Filipe, Katherine and Adreanna. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Snejana. Konstantin will be missed by his many family members and friends in Canada and Europe. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Holy Trinity Macedono-Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church, 201 Monarch Park Drive from 9 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m.. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Providence Health Centre Foundation.

Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019
