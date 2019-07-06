DAMOLIDIS, KONSTANTINOS With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our Beloved "DANNY" on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home in the Mount Dennis Community. Danny was born in Agios Germanos, Prespes Macedonia, Greece, on August 8, 1964. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home – West Toronto Chapel located at 1273 Weston Road. Cremation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery located at 1567 Royal York Road.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019