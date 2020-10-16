1/1
KORNEL KOSOVICS
KOSOVICS, KORNEL Passed away on October 14, 2020, at Scarborough General Hospital, at the age of 78, following a lengthy battle with COPD. Kornel will be dearly missed by Phyllis, his best friend and beloved wife of 54 years. Dear uncle to Laura Homonnay, Ryan Volpert and Cassandra Volpert. Kornel was a quiet, kind, humble and gentle soul, who only saw the best in people. As a member of the Toronto Multihull Cruising Club for over 25 years, Kornel was in his element working on his catamaran and sailing on different adventures with Phyllis. A celebration of Kornel's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org. Rest in peace Kornel, sail on to that new horizon.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
