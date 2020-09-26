KOSANA VANCEK

VANCEK, KOSANA Passed away peacefully at the Grove Park Home in Barrie on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Franz. Dear mother of Vladimir Vancek (Winifred) of Barrie and Nada Vancek-Serrie of Lake Dallas, Texas. Loving grandmother of Stasha, Nicholas (Amanda), Megan (Josh) and great-grandmother of Lexy, Jack, Kirsten, Jordan, Ainsley, Cameron, and Creed. A private funeral service will be held at the Innisfil Funeral Home, 7910 Yonge Street, Innisfil. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca