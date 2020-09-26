1/
KOSANA VANCEK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KOSANA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VANCEK, KOSANA Passed away peacefully at the Grove Park Home in Barrie on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Franz. Dear mother of Vladimir Vancek (Winifred) of Barrie and Nada Vancek-Serrie of Lake Dallas, Texas. Loving grandmother of Stasha, Nicholas (Amanda), Megan (Josh) and great-grandmother of Lexy, Jack, Kirsten, Jordan, Ainsley, Cameron, and Creed. A private funeral service will be held at the Innisfil Funeral Home, 7910 Yonge Street, Innisfil. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Innisfil Funeral Home Limited
7910 Yonge Street
Innisfil, ON L9S 1L5
(705) 431-1717
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Innisfil Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved