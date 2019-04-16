GRACHOS, KOSTA Passed away peacefully at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Veterans Centre on April 14, 2019 at the age of 104. He is now reunited with his wife Anastasia (Tala). Kosta will be greatly missed by his daughters Fana, Helen and Potsa. Loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2-9 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON). A funeral service will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at ST. CLEMENT OF OHRID MACEDONIAN ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL (76 Overlea Blvd., East York, ON). Burial to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KOSTA GRACHOS.
Jerrett Funeral Homes
660 Kennedy Road
Toronto, ON M1K2B5
(416) 266-4404
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2019